Analysts Expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $142.84 Million

Brokerages expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to post $142.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $117.80 million to $166.00 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $146.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $625.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $606.70 million to $645.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $714.51 million, with estimates ranging from $525.35 million to $874.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IONS shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $646,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $67,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 567,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,522,000 after purchasing an additional 144,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IONS opened at $34.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.07. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.74.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

