Analysts Expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $142.84 Million

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2021

Brokerages expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to post $142.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $117.80 million to $166.00 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $146.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $625.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $606.70 million to $645.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $714.51 million, with estimates ranging from $525.35 million to $874.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IONS shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $646,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $67,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 567,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,522,000 after purchasing an additional 144,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IONS opened at $34.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.07. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.74.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.