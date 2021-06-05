Analysts Expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.40 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will post $5.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.34 billion and the highest is $5.44 billion. PACCAR reported sales of $2.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year sales of $22.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.76 billion to $22.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $24.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.55 billion to $25.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $94.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in PACCAR by 456.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after buying an additional 84,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,912,000 after acquiring an additional 54,548 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.9% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 477,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PACCAR (PCAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.