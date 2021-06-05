Analysts Expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.62 Billion

Equities research analysts expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report $7.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.93 billion and the lowest is $7.53 billion. QUALCOMM reported sales of $4.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year sales of $32.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.78 billion to $32.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $35.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.65 billion to $36.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

QCOM stock opened at $134.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $151.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,638,769,000. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 471.5% in the first quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $798,578,000 after buying an additional 4,969,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after buying an additional 4,097,822 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,730,000 after buying an additional 3,158,229 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,687,000 after buying an additional 2,781,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

