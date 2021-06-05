Analysts Expect Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) will report sales of $29.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Riot Blockchain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.20 million. Riot Blockchain reported sales of $1.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,436.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Riot Blockchain will report full-year sales of $177.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $175.40 million to $180.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $375.30 million, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $430.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Riot Blockchain.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.30 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RIOT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Riot Blockchain in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Riot Blockchain from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:RIOT opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.50 and a beta of 4.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.74. Riot Blockchain has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $79.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

