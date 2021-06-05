Analysts Expect Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) to Announce -$0.26 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) will post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Translate Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Translate Bio.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TBIO. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the first quarter worth $449,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 19,728 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 32,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 17,067 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Translate Bio by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Translate Bio by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBIO opened at $18.58 on Friday. Translate Bio has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $34.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -80.78 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

