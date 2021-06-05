Analysts Expect Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) to Announce -$0.26 EPS

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) will post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Translate Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Translate Bio.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TBIO. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the first quarter worth $449,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 19,728 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 32,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 17,067 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Translate Bio by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Translate Bio by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBIO opened at $18.58 on Friday. Translate Bio has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $34.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -80.78 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Translate Bio (TBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.