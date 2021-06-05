Analysts Expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will report sales of $2.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.38 billion. Westlake Chemical posted sales of $1.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year sales of $9.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $10.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $10.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on WLK. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.93.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $105.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $49.66 and a 1-year high of $106.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 47.16%.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 16,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $1,547,102.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,589.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $1,490,578.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,064 shares of company stock worth $5,944,262. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,283,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 13,540.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,210,000 after buying an additional 1,399,844 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $27,936,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1,062.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 352,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,272,000 after buying an additional 321,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1,108.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 287,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,571,000 after acquiring an additional 264,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical (WLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.