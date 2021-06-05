Analyzing Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) and Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) and Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and Bank of Hawaii, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit of Texas Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of Hawaii 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bank of Hawaii has a consensus price target of $54.00, indicating a potential downside of 39.00%. Given Bank of Hawaii’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of Hawaii is more favorable than Spirit of Texas Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.2% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Bank of Hawaii shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Bank of Hawaii shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Bank of Hawaii pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays out 19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Hawaii pays out 69.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Bank of Hawaii has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit of Texas Bancshares and Bank of Hawaii’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit of Texas Bancshares 25.80% 10.49% 1.23% Bank of Hawaii 25.16% 13.14% 0.87%

Volatility and Risk

Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Hawaii has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spirit of Texas Bancshares and Bank of Hawaii’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit of Texas Bancshares $142.42 million 2.90 $31.31 million $1.81 13.29 Bank of Hawaii $730.83 million 4.89 $153.80 million $3.86 22.94

Bank of Hawaii has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit of Texas Bancshares. Spirit of Texas Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Hawaii, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bank of Hawaii beats Spirit of Texas Bancshares on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans. In addition, it offers a range of ancillary banking services, including treasury management, wire transfer, ATM access, and co-branded credit card services; consumer and commercial online banking services; merchant services, including credit card processing; and mobile applications, safe deposit boxes, and debit and credit cards. Further, the company invests in U.S. Treasury bills and notes, as well as in securities of federally sponsored agencies, such as Federal Home Loan Bank bonds. As of March 2, 2021, it had 36 locations in the Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, Bryan/College Station, San AntonioÂ-New Braunfels, Austin, Tyler, and Corpus Christi metropolitan areas, as well as in North Central and North East Texas. The company serves individuals, professionals, small and medium-sized businesses, and commercial companies. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Conroe, Texas.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products. This segment operates 65 branch locations and 357 ATMs throughout Hawaii and the Pacific Islands, as well as through a customer service center, and online and mobile banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides corporate banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, and deposit products. It offers commercial lending and deposit products to middle-market and large companies, and government entities; commercial real estate mortgages to investors, developers, and builders; and international banking and merchant services. The Treasury and Other segment offers corporate asset and liability management services, including interest rate risk management and foreign exchange services. Bank of Hawaii Corporation was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

