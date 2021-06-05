Analyzing Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV) & Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV) and Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Net Savings Link alerts:

This table compares Net Savings Link and Waitr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A Waitr 6.74% 23.20% 8.43%

Net Savings Link has a beta of 2.61, suggesting that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waitr has a beta of -3.04, suggesting that its share price is 404% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.0% of Waitr shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Net Savings Link shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Waitr shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Net Savings Link and Waitr, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Net Savings Link 0 0 0 0 N/A Waitr 0 0 3 0 3.00

Waitr has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 161.19%. Given Waitr’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Waitr is more favorable than Net Savings Link.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Net Savings Link and Waitr’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Waitr $204.33 million 1.10 $15.84 million $0.15 13.40

Waitr has higher revenue and earnings than Net Savings Link.

Summary

Waitr beats Net Savings Link on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Net Savings Link Company Profile

Net Savings Link, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset technology company. It holds interests in Cryptocurrency Trading Platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and offers a range of trading services, such as portfolio management and price search function. This platform supports various cryptocurrency exchanges. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Net Savings Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Savings Link and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.