Analyzing PolyPid (PYPD) & Its Rivals

PolyPid (NASDAQ: PYPD) is one of 174 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare PolyPid to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PolyPid and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PolyPid N/A -$36.87 million -2.29 PolyPid Competitors $1.18 billion $78.77 million 70.69

PolyPid’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PolyPid. PolyPid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PolyPid and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyPid 0 0 3 1 3.25 PolyPid Competitors 895 3820 7033 187 2.55

PolyPid presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 168.53%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 18.24%. Given PolyPid’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PolyPid is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares PolyPid and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyPid N/A -36.29% -34.83% PolyPid Competitors -666.98% -89.08% -17.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.0% of PolyPid shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

