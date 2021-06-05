Analyzing ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) & The Competition

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ: ZI) is one of 313 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare ZoomInfo Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ZoomInfo Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ZoomInfo Technologies
|0
|4
|15
|0
|2.79
|ZoomInfo Technologies Competitors
|2153
|11284
|21091
|606
|2.57
Profitability
This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ZoomInfo Technologies
|2.50%
|4.65%
|1.84%
|ZoomInfo Technologies Competitors
|-39.66%
|-63.03%
|-3.61%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
48.7% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ZoomInfo Technologies
|$476.20 million
|-$9.10 million
|-26.47
|ZoomInfo Technologies Competitors
|$1.91 billion
|$321.93 million
|54.27
ZoomInfo Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ZoomInfo Technologies. ZoomInfo Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
ZoomInfo Technologies beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
About ZoomInfo Technologies
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.
