Anchor Protocol Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $2.67 or 0.00007398 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $180.86 million and approximately $5.23 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000438 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00009843 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00016293 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,641,173 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.