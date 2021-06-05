Anoncoin Price Up 230.5% Over Last Week (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 5th. Over the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded up 230.5% against the US dollar. Anoncoin has a market cap of $265,075.25 and approximately $635.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anoncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000057 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

