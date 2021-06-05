Anyswap Price Reaches $3.28 (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded up 32.8% against the dollar. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for about $3.28 or 0.00009118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a total market cap of $61.06 million and $1.75 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00067331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.66 or 0.00299620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00245542 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.08 or 0.01152399 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,946.23 or 1.00040232 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

