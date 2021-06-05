Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AON. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AON by 4,280.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 664,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,348,000 after acquiring an additional 649,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $105,454,000. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AON by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,254,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,136,000 after purchasing an additional 357,873 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AON by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 752,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,999,000 after purchasing an additional 223,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of AON by 1,813.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,257,000 after purchasing an additional 220,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON stock opened at $251.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.46. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $177.21 and a 1-year high of $260.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.40.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.