apM Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $101,899.00 (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. One apM Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0262 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, apM Coin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $9.50 million and approximately $101,899.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get apM Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00077014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00025689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $364.30 or 0.01017078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,619.97 or 0.10106504 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00053612 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

Buying and Selling apM Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for apM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for apM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.