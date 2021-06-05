Apollo Currency Market Cap Hits $71.83 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $71.83 million and approximately $6.65 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00049279 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.44 or 0.00270182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008728 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00039921 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00013270 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

