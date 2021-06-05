Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.85. Apollo Endosurgery shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 136,101 shares trading hands.

APEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $209.53 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.16.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 730.71% and a negative net margin of 37.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Barr purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Pacitti sold 18,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $128,757.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,635.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter worth $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the first quarter valued at $82,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

