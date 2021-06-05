Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,535,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.54% of Apollo Global Management worth $495,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,136,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,794,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,853,000 after buying an additional 789,616 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3,305.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,167,000 after buying an additional 2,361,514 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 2,235,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,474,000 after buying an additional 397,598 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,164,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,740,000 after acquiring an additional 992,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $122,484.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 1,004,255 shares of company stock worth $47,463,664 in the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APO stock opened at $57.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

