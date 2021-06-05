Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $218.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will report sales of $218.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $203.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $229.11 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $81.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 169.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year sales of $841.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $792.46 million to $877.12 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $980.43 million to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APLE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NYSE APLE opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $196,969.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,065,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,246,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,988.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,508 shares of company stock worth $568,087. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $3,835,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,520,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.3% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

