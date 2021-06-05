Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will announce $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Apple posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $6.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apple.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.87.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $125.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.27. Apple has a 52-week low of $80.81 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple (AAPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.