AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $783.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to announce $783.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $757.30 million and the highest is $811.20 million. AptarGroup reported sales of $699.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year sales of $3.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.41 million.

ATR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,513,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $442,582.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,898 shares of company stock valued at $13,959,967 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATR. CWM LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATR opened at $145.56 on Friday. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $103.07 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

