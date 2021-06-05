Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.53.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of APTV opened at $159.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.77. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $160.14. The stock has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 94.53, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

