APYSwap (APYS) Price Reaches $0.41 on Major Exchanges

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 5th. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $5.91 million and approximately $852,004.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001137 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, APYSwap has traded down 35.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get APYSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00066866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.31 or 0.00296791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.06 or 0.00246328 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.97 or 0.01125619 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,189.95 or 1.00095088 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,382,465 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APYSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APYSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.