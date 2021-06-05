Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam reduced its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,615 shares during the period. Tobam owned about 0.08% of Aramark worth $7,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aramark by 11.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

ARMK stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Aramark has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $43.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.23.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is -258.82%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

