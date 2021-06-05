ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.23.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Truist boosted their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Shares of ARCB opened at $69.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $93.96. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.84.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

In other ArcBest news, COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $637,625.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $703,680.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,929,554. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 527.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 661,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,520,000 after buying an additional 555,764 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 106.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 499,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,175,000 after buying an additional 257,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,971,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,457,000 after buying an additional 200,724 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 408.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after buying an additional 117,742 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.