ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €29.06 ($34.19).

MT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a twelve month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

