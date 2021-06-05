Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 911.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,116 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Ardelyx worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ardelyx by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,922,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,319,000 after acquiring an additional 68,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,208 shares of company stock valued at $84,413. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

ARDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $6.75 on Friday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 78.63% and a negative net margin of 812.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

