Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 163.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARNA. Jonestrading decreased their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $60.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.61, a current ratio of 23.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.81. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $90.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.52.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.00) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.