ARMOR 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.23 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $38.10 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001243 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00067470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.28 or 0.00296729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00245857 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.57 or 0.01151830 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,974.71 or 1.00436782 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,547,274 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

