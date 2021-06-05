Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APAM. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $1,836,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 24,593 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $1,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.86. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.71%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.