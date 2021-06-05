Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires 10,586 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,586 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.81% of uniQure worth $12,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,855,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,303,000 after purchasing an additional 477,408 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in uniQure by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,004,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,429,000 after purchasing an additional 701,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,394,000 after purchasing an additional 98,261 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in uniQure by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 704,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in uniQure by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after purchasing an additional 43,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. uniQure has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $71.45.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. uniQure’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $74,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,989 shares in the company, valued at $9,019,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,415.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,850 shares of company stock worth $736,117. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QURE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.