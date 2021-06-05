Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires 239,621 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,621 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.61% of Smartsheet worth $48,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMAR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,803,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,812,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,789,000 after acquiring an additional 533,424 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,027,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,144 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $1,093,013.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,331 shares in the company, valued at $21,667,700.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $992,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,815.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,394 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,101. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

Shares of SMAR opened at $63.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.40 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.16. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

