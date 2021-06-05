Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires 31,934 Shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,295,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,934 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 3.26% of Quotient worth $12,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Quotient by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,653,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,805,000 after buying an additional 583,983 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Quotient by 3.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quotient by 219.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 168,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 115,740 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Quotient by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 644,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 52,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Quotient by 19,543.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 98,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 97,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Quotient alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Quotient Limited has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Quotient had a negative net margin of 223.57% and a negative return on equity of 6,699.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Quotient Limited will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Quotient in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Quotient Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.