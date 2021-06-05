Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 1,668,650 RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,668,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,287,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.11% of RLX Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Himension Fund acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,913,000. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,513,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RLX. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on RLX Technology in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on RLX Technology in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on RLX Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE RLX opened at $9.90 on Friday. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.70.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $248.04 million during the quarter.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

