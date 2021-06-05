Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 845,048 Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 845,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,523,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.64% of Legend Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 36.0% in the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,594,000 after acquiring an additional 279,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 72.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,120,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,531,000 after acquiring an additional 890,832 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $9,558,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 24.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $38.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.56. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $43.24.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 437.14% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Legend Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Legend Biotech Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

