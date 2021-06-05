Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.14% of Copa worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Copa during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Copa by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Copa by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Copa during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Copa during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPA stock opened at $75.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.72. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $185.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 200.30% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Copa in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

