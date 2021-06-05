Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,216 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.38% of Trex worth $40,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Trex by 361.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of Trex stock opened at $96.71 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $111.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.57.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $923,798.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,703.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,210. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TREX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.72.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.