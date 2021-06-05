Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 795,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,584 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.38% of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition worth $8,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSPR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,685,000 after buying an additional 652,300 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $941,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000.

VSPR stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Profile

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

