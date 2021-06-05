Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 124,799 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,799 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.58% of Establishment Labs worth $23,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 139,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 40,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,501,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $75.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.06. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.17.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 30.17%. On average, analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 9,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $706,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 122,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,136,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Renee Gaeta sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $465,556.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,894 shares of company stock worth $1,182,268. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

