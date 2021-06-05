Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 51,013 Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,823,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,013 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.96% of Afya worth $33,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Afya by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after buying an additional 12,085 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Afya in the 4th quarter worth $13,001,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,359,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,994,000 after purchasing an additional 246,225 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. 29.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AFYA opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Afya Limited has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $29.01. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.19.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). Afya had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. Research analysts expect that Afya Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFYA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.84.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

