Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys New Position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 130,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,135,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.06% of Kingsoft Cloud as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.80.

Shares of KC opened at $39.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.74. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.