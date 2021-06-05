Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $18.96 Million Holdings in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) by 58.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,146,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,411 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.32% of Chindata Group worth $18,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CD. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,262,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chindata Group in the fourth quarter valued at $611,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Chindata Group in the fourth quarter valued at $19,626,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Chindata Group in the fourth quarter valued at $929,000. Finally, Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Chindata Group in the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. Institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CD opened at $16.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.95. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.32 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

CD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chindata Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.91.

Chindata Group Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.