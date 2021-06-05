Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $28.14 Million Holdings in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,144,016 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,987 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 6.30% of Flexion Therapeutics worth $28,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLXN. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,386 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 306,265 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,409 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

FLXN opened at $8.49 on Friday. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexion Therapeutics Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

