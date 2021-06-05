Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $31.88 Million Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,014 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.56% of Blueprint Medicines worth $31,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

BPMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.87.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $84.72 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $66.20 and a 12-month high of $125.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.22.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

