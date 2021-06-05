Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $34.92 Million Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 913,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.46% of Invitae worth $34,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invitae by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Invitae by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invitae by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Invitae in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invitae by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVTA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.44.

NVTA opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.14. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.86.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. Invitae’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $769,994.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,685 shares of company stock valued at $6,203,317. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

