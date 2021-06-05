Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $41.84 Million Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,145 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.98% of PS Business Parks worth $41,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in PS Business Parks by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 13.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter worth $33,319,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the first quarter worth $671,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSB opened at $158.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.26 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.10.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 15.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,523,980.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.63, for a total transaction of $544,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,197 shares of company stock worth $3,324,131 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, KeyCorp raised shares of PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

