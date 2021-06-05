Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $44.78 Million Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 486,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,412 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.22% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $44,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 921,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,771,000 after purchasing an additional 72,279 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 958.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 407,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,476,000 after buying an additional 368,698 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 47,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after buying an additional 22,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $89.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.30. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $97.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.94, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $9,264,279.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,603.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 65,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $5,836,932.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,677,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,177 shares of company stock valued at $28,278,866. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

