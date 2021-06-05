Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,912 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.06% of Credicorp worth $6,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 294.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.56.

NYSE BAP opened at $149.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.53. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $110.47 and a 1-year high of $172.12.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

