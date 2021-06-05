Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Stock Position in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,484,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,693 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.02% of SVMK worth $27,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SVMK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SVMK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,998,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SVMK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,665,000. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in SVMK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,803,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SVMK by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,366,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,469,000 after purchasing an additional 603,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in SVMK by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,624,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,046,000 after purchasing an additional 410,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get SVMK alerts:

SVMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SVMK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

In related news, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 6,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $117,045.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $246,243.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,291 shares of company stock worth $698,694. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $19.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.53. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 1.28. SVMK Inc. has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. SVMK’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SVMK Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVMK Profile

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.