Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Invests $2.69 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $4,183,000. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $558,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,219 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $263.04 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.00 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.00 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Redburn Partners began coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

